Cayman Islands Government application process for Early Childhood Assistance Programme Funding

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Ministry of Education provides financial assistance through the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund for young Caymanian children who were born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014. ECAP applications are once again being accepted from families that meet certain criteria to assist with the payment of fees at an early childhood centre until 30 June 30 2018. The fund is limited, and thus will be allocated to qualified applicants on a first come, first served basis until it is depleted.

Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building and all early childhood centres.

All completed ECAP application forms and required documentation must be directly submitted to the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Unit located on the 2nd Floor of the Government Administration Building.

For more information about ECAP, please contact Early Childhood Care and Education Officer, Renee Barnes at 244-5735 or email ecap@gov.ky.

