Cayman Islands Government application process for Early Childhood Assistance Programme Funding now open

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Ministry of Education provides financial assistance through the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund for young Caymanian children who will be between the ages of 3 years old and 4 years old before September 1, 2017. ECAP applications are now being accepted to assist with payment of fees at an early childhood centre between September 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018 once the family meets certain criteria.

“Access to quality early childhood education and care is critical in helping to provide the best foundation for success in later years. That is why, since taking office, this Government has made two critical changes to the ECAP programme which has positively impacted those families in need. In September 2014, the Ministry increased the level of funding to families in need who meet the criteria to assist in covering relevant fees, and in September 2015 the Ministry decreased the age of eligibility to 3 years old to enable more children to qualify sooner,” said Honourable Tara Rivers, Minister for Education. “The Government is committed to working toward the goal of helping each child succeed by providing this financial support to enable greater access to quality early childhood education and care. In addition, technical support provided to Early Childhood Care and Education Centres help to raise the standards of care and education for our youngest learners.”

Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services, all early childhood centres, all District Health Clinics and Public Health at the Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town.

All completed ECAP application forms must be directly submitted no later than Friday, 28 April 2017 to the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Unit located on the 5th Floor of the Government Administration Building and include the required documentation.

For more information about ECAP, contact Turnette Stewart (244.5724) or Renee Barnes (244.5735) or email ecap@gov.ky.

