Cayman Islands: Goals galore highlight Day 2 of the PFL and GPFL Playoffs

PFL/GPFL Playoffs: Second Round Review

The second round of the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and Girls’ Primary Football League (PFL) Playoffs this past Saturday, December 10 at the Annex Field had everything a true football supporter could wish for – plenty of goals, fantastic finishes, great saves, painful misses, botched penalties, great team play and sparkling individual performances.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup:

In the sole Under 9 Consolation game, Prospect Primary defeated Savannah Primary 2-1.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup:

Defending Under 9 Champions Cup champions Cayman Prep ‘A’ currently share top spot in the standings on points with Cayman International School after their commanding 4-0 win over St. Ignatius Prep. Joint first-place holders Cayman International School continued their scoring spree with a 7-0 win over Triple C after putting six past Red Bay Primary last Saturday. In the day’s other game, Sir John A. Cumber Primary overcame Red Bay Primary 4-2. The game between Cayman Prep ‘B’ and South Sound Schools was postponed due to a school activity on South Sound Schools’ part.

GPFL Consolation Cup:

Defending girls’ champions Cayman International School were held 0-0 by Triple C in a very entertaining matchup. In the battle of West Bay, Sir John A. Cumber ‘A’ ran out 2-0 victors over their younger counterparts Sir John A. Cumber ‘B’ and Savannah Primary defeated Cayman Prep 2-0. St. Ignatius Prep’s game with Prospect Primary ‘GB’ was postponed due to an illness that affected a number of players from Prospect Primary.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup:

In the PFL’s ‘heavyweight’ division, Cayman International School almost matched their Under 9 team’s earlier scoring performance with a 6-0 dismantling of NorthEast Schools. They, like their younger team mates, have yet to concede a goal in the Playoffs. In the battle of the private schools and traditionally winning programmes, 2015/2016 Under 11 runners-up Cayman Prep retained their unbeaten record with a 4-2 win over a young and energetic St. Ignatius Prep outfit.

In the day’s final two Under 11 games, Savannah Primary outlasted Triple C 1-0 in a spirited matchup and Sir John A. Cumber Primary and Prospect Primary ‘A’ shared the points after a very entertaining 1-1 draw.

The 2016/2017 PFL and GPFL Playoffs now take a break for the Christmas period and action will resume on Saturday, January 7, 2017, which comes at an opportune time for many of the young superstars. The three week break will give players the chance to soothe their sore and aching muscles and tend to the niggling injuries.

Thanks to all the parents, teachers and supporters who have enthusiastically shown their support for their young heroes and heroines on the field. The school support has been fabulous as the crowds for a majority of the Playoff games have been very positive.

Special thanks to the young officials Matthew Bodden, Matthew Rich, Jonathan Holness, Albertini Holness, Alexia Bromfield, Kandre Amerally and Francisco Murillo along with Dwayne Ebanks and Chastine Rankine for officiating all the day’s action and to league co-sponsors Gatorade and Progressive Distributors.

CAPTION: pflgpfl playoffsday2 04 101216 – Prospect Primary (purple and yellow) defeated Savannah Primary 2-1 in the Under 9 Consolation Cup.