Cayman Islands: George Town man found dead, 7 April

From RCIPS Sun April 8 2018

Just before 5:30PM yesterday, Saturday 7th April, police and other emergency personnel were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Center to a location on Newport Avenue, where it was reported that a man was found unresponsive and showing no signs of life.

The 41-year-old-man of George Town was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was shortly thereafter pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

A police investigation is being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.