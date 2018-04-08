April 8, 2018

Cayman Islands: George Town man found dead, 7 April

April 8, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS Sun April 8 2018

Just before 5:30PM yesterday, Saturday 7th April, police and other emergency personnel were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Center to a location on Newport Avenue, where it was reported that a man was found unresponsive and showing no signs of life.

The 41-year-old-man of George Town was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was shortly thereafter pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

A police investigation is being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*