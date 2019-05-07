Cayman Islands Gender Affairs Unit supports females in ICT through Women Code Cayman

From Cayman Islands Gender Affairs Unit

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) drive growth and innovation worldwide, and can yield socio-economic benefits for both the community and economy. ICT has permeated all aspects of life, and many professional jobs in a variety of fields incorporate a digital technology component, therefore ICT qualifications give persons an advantage in a competitive job market, in addition to providing career mobility.

Based on this premise, and to help reduce the gender gap in the ICT/digital sector, the Gender Affairs Unit (GAU) has partnered with Cartan, Cayman Enterprise City (CEC), and Walkers. They along with a committed group of volunteers in the ICT professions are providing the pilot course: ‘Introduction to Programming’, which offers an avenue for women and girls to learn to write computer code.

The course, the first formally conducted by the Women Code Cayman programme, is in its eighth week; with 30 women registered and most of them attending regularly. With the overwhelming response to the open invitation, the free weekly workshop quickly reached its maximum capacity. The course has recently moved from its original location at CEC’s Strathvale House to The Greenhouse on North Church St. in George Town, and occurs at 7pm every Wednesday.

Workshop Facilitator Brandon Caruana of Cartan Group LLC said: “It has been amazing to see how many people in Cayman are interested in learning how to write software, build tech companies and help Cayman become an island of innovation. The response to our first Code Cayman programme has been overwhelming and has inspired us to roll out several more programmes including Youth Code Cayman.”

Walkers’ partner and Code Cayman volunteer, Melissa Lim, stated: “At Walkers we understand the importance of technology and are proud to be a founding sponsor of Code Cayman, which aligns well with our firm’s culture. The ability to code opens a world of opportunity for the Cayman community and also helps to position the jurisdiction as a hub for technological advances. We see ourselves as innovators and are pleased to work with like-minded businesses and the Cayman Islands Government to support the next generation of Cayman coders.”

Workshop creator and Public Engagement Officer, Bianca Mora of Cayman Enterprise City asserted: “We are all about shaking up the male-dominated tech world by fostering avenues for women to develop tech skills and access opportunities that are being created within CEC’s Cayman Tech City.”

“I have found this training fascinating! Coding enables people to collaborate and solve problems in an effective manner,” said workshop participant Paola Juarez-Robinson. “I want to learn how to code and be able to apply it beyond my computer. As you type you create. Coding is empowering!”

André Ebanks Deputy Chief Officer of the Ministry of Community Affairs with responsibility for the Gender Affairs Unit stated: “This initiative is additional evidence of the power of community fellowship, whereby diverse sectors of society work creatively and collaboratively to enhance lives.”

Workshop participants span a wide age range, a variety of occupations, and are at different stages in their career path. There are no pre-requisites to attend this free course except curiosity, an interest, and access to a laptop.

Registration continues in preparation for the next series. Interested persons can register by emailinginfo@codecayman.com, or b.mora@caymanenterprisecity.com .

For further information, go to http://women.codecayman.com/.