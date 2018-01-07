Cayman Islands Garden Club Family Fun Day announced

The Annual Family Fun Day will take place at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park on Sunday, January 21st 2018, hosted by The Garden Club of Grand Cayman, in conjunction with the Botanic Park, and there will be entertainment for all!

The fun will include children’s lawn games, a magic show, a children’s craft table, a tombola, plant sale and a children’s feel, touch & learn Nature Table, which will hold an amazing array of deceased insects, nests and skeletons!

In addition, there will be face painting and an exciting Butterfly Trail to follow through the woodland park area, so visitors can admire all the amazing plants whilst identifying the native butterflies. The Heritage area will also be open so guests can see what life was like on island many years ago.

Visitors will be able to book tours of the Blue Iguana Recovery Program throughout the day and catch a glimpse of the wonderful plans and new construction of the Children’s Garden.

The $5 adult admission charge for the event gives full access to the park for the day. Children younger than 16 are admitted for free.

There will also be refreshments for sale, including a bake sale, local cooked foods and juices.

“It is going to be a wonderful day, with something for everyone, whether it be walking the grounds, sitting in the shade with a coconut juice or joining in with the many games and crafts which will be available. Music will be performed by the Clifton Hunter School , George Town Primary School and the Boy Scouts Band at intervals throughout the day, which will certainly delight the crowd!” said Ora Hollebon , chairman of the Garden Club. “It’s a good opportunity to come out and enjoy the attractions of the Botanic Park during the weekend.”

The Family Fun Day, which will take place from 10am-3pm, is the fourth event of its kind to be organised by the Garden Club and is intended to encourage residents to visit the Botanic Park.

The members of the Garden Club regularly meet on the first Thursday of each month, at different venues, and light refreshments are provided following a short tour of the garden or facility at which they are meeting. New members are always welcomed and one does not need to have a garden to join! There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer and assist with a wide variety of national projects the club undertakes.

Previous projects have included landscaping of the gardens at The Pines Retirement Home, Cayman Islands Museum, National Gallery, UCCI, Francis Bodden Girls Home, The Boy Scout Headquarters and Bonaventure Boys Home. The club is also building four private room gardens at the new Cayman Hospice Care facility for which construction is imminent.

There will be a membership table at the Family Fun Day on Sunday with details on how to join and the opportunity to chat with current members.