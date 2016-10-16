Cayman Islands: Further arrests and charges in murder of Justin Manderson-firearms/drugs recovered I

From RCIPS: Sun, Oct 16, 2016 at 2:44 PM

During an early morning operation conducted on Friday 14th October 2016 at an address at Lantern Point in Prospect a further suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Justin Manderson earlier this month.

During a search of this address a quantity of cocaine, ganja and drug utensils were recovered. Also recovered were 11 rounds of ammunition. In addition to the 24 year old male suspect two females aged 19 and 20 who occupied the apartment were also arrested in connection to the drugs and ammunition recovered.

A further search of the suspects’ car was conducted during which two firearms and ammunition were recovered along with a larger quantity of cocaine.

Today Sunday 15th October all three have been formally charged.

The 24 year old male for the following charges

Possession of unlicensed firearm

Possession of ammunition

Possession of cocaine with intent to supply

The 19 year old female for the following charges

Possession of ganja

Possessions of utensils

Possession of cocaine

The 20 year old female for the following charges

Possession of ganja

Possession of utensil

Possession of cocaine

Possession of ammunition

They will remain in police custody and appear in court tomorrow (Monday) morning.