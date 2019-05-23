Cayman Islands FS responds to brush fire in Lower Valley

May 22 2019

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) –The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) is currently responding to a brush fire in the vicinity of Lower Valley off Pedro Castle Road.

The Department of Public Safety Communications dispatched fire personnel to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, 22 May 2019).

Fire officers with the Central and Frank Sound Fire Stations arrived at the location shortly after and immediately deployed the necessary equipment to get the brush fire under control.

Additional off-duty personnel have also been deployed to further assist the fire fighting efforts.

Fire officers are currently working in multiple areas throughout the scene to ensure the flames don’t spread into any nearby residences. No houses are in current danger at this time.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are assisting with the efforts and have deployed its drone to help pinpoint the areas burning, so the CIFS can focus their response on any hotspots and effective strategies to extinguish them.

Once fully extinguished, the fire prevention team will assess the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries have occurred as a result of this incident.

As a matter of public safety, the CIFS will continue to protect property and ensure the flames do not come into contact with any direct threats in the area.

Responding officers will remain on scene until they can confirm that the fire has been fully extinguished.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and nearby residents should stay in their home with windows closed to avoid the large amount of smoke caused by the fire.

Government Information Services will continue to provide information as it becomes available.