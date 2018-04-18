Cayman Islands: Foster’s IGA donate thousands of trash bags & gloves for the 2018 Earth Day Clean-up

Foster’s IGA has generously donated thousands of trash bags and plastic gloves for the Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Earth Day Clean-up.

“We are incredibly grateful to Foster’s IGA for their donation of these items,” said Chamber CEO, Wil Pineau, CCE.

“Their contribution supplements the donation made by the Department of Environmental Health who have donated bags and gloves for many years now, and we would like to thank them and Foster’s IGA for their support.”

The Earth Day Clean-up is an environmental initiative founded by the Chamber of Commerce which encourages members of the community to keep the roads, park and beaches of the Cayman Islands clean.

Thousands of volunteers take part in the annual clean-up, with the Chamber providing each with trash bags and gloves as part of their clean-up pack. These packs also include exclusive items, including a Guy Harvey designed t-shirt, reusable tote bags, and Earth Day hats.

This year’s clean-up will take place from 7:00 – 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 21 with a complimentary breakfast held at George Town Yacht Club to reward the hard work of all volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering for the 2018 Earth Day Clean-up, then register your team online today by visiting http://www.caymanchamber.ky/earthday.html. T-shirts are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you will need to register early to have the best chance of claiming a limited edition Guy Harvey designed shirt.

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all members supporting the clean-up, including:

• Britcay

• Cayman Turtle Centre

• Guy Harvey

• Re/Max

• Butterfield Bank

• Carey Olsen

• Cayman First

• Cayman Water

• Cost-U-Less

• CUC

• Department of Environmental Health (DEH)

• Fidelity

• Foster’s IGA

• Greenlight RE

• Home Gas

• Island Waste (IWC)

• Junk

• Kensington Management Group

• Knighthead Annuity

• KPMG

• Ogier

• Pestkil

• Rawlinson & Hunter

• RBC

• Rotary Central

• Sackville Bank

• Strategic Risk Solutions (SRS)

• Water Authority

• Yello Media Group

SOURCE: http://web.caymanchamber.ky/wcnews/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?articleid=4236