Cayman Islands Football Association updates domestic league fixtures

The Cayman Islands Football Association says there have been some changes to the fixtures due to school breaks, the public holiday and Elite SC travelling to Jamaica to compete in the CFU Club Championship. Here are the fixtures for 27 January 2017 to 5 March 2017.

Cayman Premier League

Wednesday, 1 March 2017 – President’s Cup Final

Annex Playing Field

7:00 p.m. Scholars International SC vs. Bodden Town FC

Sunday, 5 March 2017

Annex Playing Field

7:00 p.m. Cayman Athletic SC vs. Roma United SC

Ed Bush Playing Field

4:45 p.m. Academy SC vs. Scholars International SC

7:00 p.m. Sunset FC vs. Elite SC – Postponed

Bodden Town Playing Field

4:45 p.m. Bodden Town FC vs. Latinos FC

CIFA First Division

Saturday, 4 March 2017

Annex Playing Field

5:45 p.m. Elite SC vs. North Side SC – Postponed

8:00 p.m. George Town SC vs. Cayman Brac FC

Ed Bush Playing Field

5:45 p.m. Alliance FC vs. Academy FC

8:00 p.m. Future SC vs. East End FC

Women Premier League

Wednesday, 1 March 2017 – President’s Cup Final

Annex Playing Field

4:45 p.m. Sunset FC vs. Elite SC

CIFA Under 21 Men’s League – No Matches

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

CIFA Under 15 Girls’ League – No Matches

Thursday, 2 March 2017

CIFA Under 13 Girls’ League – No Matches

Saturday, 4 March 2017

CIFA Under 13 Boys’ League

Saturday, 4 March 2017

Cayman Brac Playing Field

10:30 a.m. Cayman Brac FC vs. Cayman Athletic SC

CIFA Under 11 Boys’ League – No Matches

Saturday, 4 March 2017

CIFA Under 11 Girls’ League – No Matches

Saturday, 4 March 2017

CIFA Under 18 Girls’ League – No Matches

Thursday, 2 March 2017