Cayman Islands Football Association updates domestic league fixtures

The Cayman Islands Football Association says there have been some changes to the fixtures due to school breaks, the public holiday and Elite SC travelling to Jamaica to compete in the CFU Club Championship. Here are the fixtures for 27 January 2017 to 5 March 2017.
Wednesday, 1 March 2017 – President’s Cup Final
Annex Playing Field
7:00 p.m. Scholars International SC vs. Bodden Town FC
Sunday, 5 March 2017
Annex Playing Field
7:00 p.m. Cayman Athletic SC vs. Roma United SC
Ed Bush Playing Field
4:45 p.m. Academy SC vs. Scholars International SC
7:00 p.m. Sunset FC vs. Elite SC – Postponed
Bodden Town Playing Field
4:45 p.m. Bodden Town FC vs. Latinos FC
CIFA First Division
Saturday, 4 March 2017
Annex Playing Field
5:45 p.m. Elite SC vs. North Side SC – Postponed
8:00 p.m. George Town SC vs. Cayman Brac FC
Ed Bush Playing Field
5:45 p.m. Alliance FC vs. Academy FC
8:00 p.m. Future SC vs. East End FC
Women Premier League
Wednesday, 1 March 2017 – President’s Cup Final
Annex Playing Field
4:45 p.m. Sunset FC vs. Elite SC
CIFA Under 21 Men’s League – No Matches
Wednesday, 1 March 2017
CIFA Under 15 Girls’ League – No Matches
Thursday, 2 March 2017
CIFA Under 13 Girls’ League – No Matches
Saturday, 4 March 2017
CIFA Under 13 Boys’ League
Saturday, 4 March 2017
Cayman Brac Playing Field
10:30 a.m. Cayman Brac FC vs. Cayman Athletic SC
CIFA Under 11 Boys’ League – No Matches
Saturday, 4 March 2017
CIFA Under 11 Girls’ League – No Matches
Saturday, 4 March 2017
CIFA Under 18 Girls’ League – No Matches
Thursday, 2 March 2017
