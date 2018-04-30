Cayman Islands: Flag lowered to Honour Mr. Kirkland Nixon

The Cayman Islands flag will be lowered at all government buildings in honour of prominent Caymanian Mr. Kirkland Nixon, who passed this morning (Monday 30 April).

The flag has been lowered from noon today (Monday 30 April), and will remain lowered until sunsettomorrow (Tuesday 1 May).

Mr. Nixon was a long serving civil servant and former Fire Chief, who was well respected by his peers and the community.

In addition to his long standing career with the Fire Service, Mr. Nixon also gave back to his community as a member of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman and served on a number of government boards and committees.

His passion for, and contribution to, the Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park led to the honour of the park’s visitor’s centre being named in his honour. Most recently, Mr. Nixon served on the Cayman Islands Airports Authority’s board.