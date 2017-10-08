Cayman Islands: Five Continents adds experienced alternatives executive

Cayman based corporate governance firm, Five Continents Partners, has added a highly-experienced hedge fund Chief Operating Officer (COO) to its growing team.

Richard Muckle has joined Five Continents Partners this month as a director. Although new to Five Continents, he has a long association with the Cayman Islands having conducted business in the jurisdiction for many years. Richard has also been registered as a director with CIMA since January 2014.

Glen Wigney, director of Five Continents, commented: “Richard has held various C-level positions in the alternative investment sector covering the UK, Asia, New York and Luxembourg. His experience has been focused on the client-facing side of the industry, which gives him a unique perspective; and his arrival brings considerable and complementary skills as well as contemporary onshore perspectives to the Five Continents Partners team.

“Richard has worked in operations, risk, asset raising and business development during his time in the alternatives sector and we look forward to introducing him to our clients so that he can apply his knowledge and experience to our growing book.”

Richard Muckle added: “I relished the opportunity to join Five Continents Partners, they are a very well-respected outfit with an extremely experienced and highly regarded team of directors. I was particularly drawn to their business culture and their desire to ensure best-in-class standards of corporate governance for their clients.”

During his career, Richard has been a speaker at many leading financial sector events and advised industry regulators. In 2014, he wrote a paper for the Central Bank of Ireland regarding its interpretation of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines and the application of the guidelines to a fund structure around the use of derivatives. The paper enabled the TDM UCITS Fund to run leverage at a higher level than previously granted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

IMAGE: Richard Muckle, director, Five Continents Partners.