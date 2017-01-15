January 16, 2017

Cayman Islands Fire Service officer to receive refresher training

January 15, 2017 by 1 Comment




Former Acting Fire Chief John Bodden with the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) will return to work on Monday, (16 January 2017) after being acquitted of charges on Tuesday, 10 January 2017.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said Mr. Bodden will return to work at the substantive rank of .

Mr. Bodden was found not guilty of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, following a trial on charges derived from an incident that involved two young men injured in on 26 January 2015.

“Due to the length of time Mr. Bodden has been off duty, he will be placed on day shift until he has carried out refresher training and undergoes performance assessments to determine that he is fit for operational duty,” explained.

Once this has been successfully carried out, Mr. Bodden will be employed on a duty watch.

IMAGE: CIFS

