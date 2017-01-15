Cayman Islands Fire Service officer to receive refresher training

Former Acting Fire Chief John Bodden with the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) will return to work on Monday, (16 January 2017) after being acquitted of charges on Tuesday, 10 January 2017.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said Mr. Bodden will return to work at the substantive rank of Station Officer.

Mr. Bodden was found not guilty of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, following a trial on charges derived from an incident that involved two young men injured in Lower Valley on 26 January 2015.

“Due to the length of time Mr. Bodden has been off duty, he will be placed on day shift until he has carried out refresher training and undergoes performance assessments to determine that he is fit for operational duty,” Chief Hails explained.

Once this has been successfully carried out, Mr. Bodden will be employed on a duty watch.

IMAGE: CIFS