Cayman Islands Fire Service offers extinguisher training

It takes only seconds for a fire to spread, and the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) says knowing how to react is the key to surviving any blaze.

Divisional Officer Witney Tatum, with the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Fire Division, notes recently the quick actions of a staff member at the Cayman Brac Dental Clinic, saved the building and employees from potential disaster.

“Staff members were using a torch to make dentures in one of the dental offices, when an employee accidentally overturned a bottle of alcohol which caused the fire to start,” Mr. Tatum explained.

He said staff member Mrs. Sheena McCoy hastily took charge of the situation.

“There was no fear or hesitation, I instantly knew what I had to do to put out the fire,” Mrs. McCoy explained. “So, I immediately grabbed the fire extinguisher in the office, and did exactly what the Fire Service taught me to do.”

“Thanks to the swift actions of Mrs. McCoy, she prevented what could have been a major fire, costing thousands of dollars in damages to the building,” Mr. Tatum added. “I would like to commend her for an excellent job, not many people would have dealt with the situation the way she did.”

The Cayman Brac Fire Division still did a thorough check of the building to ensure no serious damage was done.

Observing that Health Services Authority staff members in Cayman Brac receive yearly training from the fire division on how to properly use a fire extinguisher, Mr. Tatum remarked that the CIFS are always willing to train persons or companies how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

“I strongly encourage anyone who is interested to seek out this type of training from the Fire Service, because you never know when disaster may strike,” Mrs. McCoy said.

For more information please contact the Cayman Brac Fire Station at (345) 948-1245 or (345) 948-1293.

