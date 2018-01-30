Cayman Islands: Find love this Valentine’s Day at Camana Bay

February is approaching, which means love is in the air, everywhere! Especially at Camana Bay, which has set a mission to help you find love this Valentine’s Day. From special events and offers to a fun virtual scavenger hunt, there is something for every age, budget and relationship status (honestly!) at Camana Bay this Valentine’s Day.

Find new skills with a loved one as you bond over a shared interest, improving your cooking skills with a class at Bon Vivant or trying your hand at ceramics art at 3 Girls and a Kiln. Commit to improving your relationships by attending the Infinite Mindcare Talk Series at Books & Books together as mental health experts engage in a dialogue with attendees on the topic of mastering relationships.

Camana Bay takes its role as home to Cayman’s only cinema seriously, with plenty of options for film lovers. Grab your seat for the wide release of the much-anticipated final installation in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed. Check out Classics at the Cinema’s showing of beloved cinematic romances such as Gone With the Wind and When Harry Met Sally. Take the movie-watching outside as you relax on the Crescent for a family-friendly showing of Gnomeo and Juliet on the outdoor big screen at Valentine’s on the Big Screen. Get cultured at Culture at the Cinema with a showing of the Bolshoi Ballet’s Romeo & Juliet.

For singletons, maybe this Valentine’s Day is the day you find love (or just have a really good time) at The King’s Head’s anti-Valentine’s event, Love Bites. Rock the karaoke machine and meet fellow singles, or come out with your partner for a different take on Valentine’s Day!

What’s better than a free date night? Camana Bay has one on offer for a lucky winner if you take part in our virtual scavenger hunt. We’re asking you to Find Love on our social channels by correctly identifying which shop, service or restaurant in the Town Centre is offering select specials. Follow along on our Facebook (@CamanaBay) and Instagram (@camana_bay) pages between Feb. 1 and Feb. 9, so look out for your chance to enter and see if you can win a date night (dinner and a movie!) at Camana Bay this Valentine’s Day.

With 15 cafes, eateries and restaurants, every tastebud is satisfied at Camana Bay – so make your reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner now. The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta has a special two-course set menu along with its beloved heart-shaped pizzas, back by popular demand. Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar and The Waterfront Urban Diner are also both offering a two-course set menu with themed cocktails and a complimentary dessert.

If you are at a loss for the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day, we will help you find it. Be sure to visit CamanaBay.com, with featured items from shops such as Books & Books, Bon Vivant, Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa, Audi, 3 Girls & A Kiln, Le Visage and more.

And for the finishing touch, don’t forget the sweet treats! Find macarons, rose vanilla cupcakes, heart-shaped cookies and edible love potions at Petit Paris and the gelato flavour of the month is “Love” over at Gelato & Co.

For more on our Valentine’s Day special offers, gift ideas and events, visit camanabay.com.

Event Schedule

50 Shades Freed

Friday, Feb. 9, various times, Camana Bay Cinema

Valentine’s on the Big Screen

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., the Crescent – Gnomeo and Juliet (2011, G)

Classics at the Cinema: When Harry Met Sally

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., Camana Bay Cinema

Ceramics Class: Zentangle Hanging Hearts

Thursday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m., 3 Girls and a Kiln

Classics at the Cinema: Gone with the Wind

Tuesday, February 13, 7 p.m., Camana Bay Cinema

Love Bites: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Celebration

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.

Date Night at Bon Vivant

Thursday, Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m., Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio

Culture at the Cinema: Bolshoi Ballet’s Romeo & Juliet

Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., Camana Bay Cinema

BigScreen: Enjoy Gnomeo and Juliet on the Crescent with the whole family at Valentine’s on the Big Screen, Tuesday, Feb. 13.

BonVivant: Sign up for a Valentine-themed class with your loved one, from cooking at Bon Vivant to ceramics decorating with 3 Girls and a Kiln.