Cayman Islands film festival winners

Winners of awards at the 2017 CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival that took place Mon (3) evening:
- Best Feature Film – D-Love directed by Elena Beuca
- Best Animated Film – White Tunnel directed by Chien Lan-Chi
- Frank E. Flowers Best Local Film – Hotel directed by Trevor Murphy
- Best Feature Documentary – Out of State directed by Ciara Lacy
- Best Documentary Short – Disney Cartoon Camera directed by Dave Bossert
- Best Short Film – All The Marbles directed by Michael Swingler
- Best Environmental Film – Straws directed by Linda Booker
- The Paul Schrader Best Screenplay Award – The King’s Inn written by Lorraine Portman
- Best Music Video – Dan Sultan – Magnetic directed by Jonathan Chong
- Best Underwater Film – Dive To Be Alive directed by Florian Fisher
- Best First Film – Sea Of Life directed by Julia Barnes
- 48 Hour Film Project – The Last Act directed by Cassandra Shea
- Lifetime Achievement Awards – James V. Hart and Loren Carpenter
IMAGE: D-Love
