Cayman Islands film festival winners

Winners of awards at the 2017 CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival that took place Mon (3) evening:

  • Best Feature Film – D-Love directed by Elena Beuca
  • Best Animated Film – White Tunnel directed by Chien Lan-Chi
  • Frank E. Flowers Best Local Film – Hotel directed by
  • Best Feature Documentary – Out of State directed by Ciara Lacy
  • Best Documentary Short – Disney Cartoon Camera directed by Dave Bossert
  • Best Short Film – All The Marbles directed by Michael Swingler
  • Best Environmental Film – Straws directed by Linda Booker
  • The Paul Schrader Best Screenplay Award – The King’s Inn written by Lorraine Portman
  • Best Music Video – Dan Sultan – Magnetic directed by Jonathan Chong
  • Best Underwater Film – Dive To Be Alive directed by Florian Fisher
  • Best First Film – Sea Of Life directed by Julia Barnes
  • 48 Hour Film Project – The Last Act directed by
  • Lifetime Achievement Awards – James V. Hart and Loren Carpenter

