Cayman Islands: Fidelity Run Series continues

The Fidelity Rùn Series for 2017 continued in fine shape as Week 2 finishers topped the 180 mark.

Few changes were noted among the fastest males,who were agaìn led by Will Edwards,with Okeve Hamilton,Levi Superville, Sherlock Brooks ,and Juan Pablo Valerio comprising the first handful across the line.

Battles for podium positions will be resolved on Saturday,23 September,when the final segment will be conducted.

Wiĺl,Okeve,and Levi,along with Tiffany,Ava,and Molly head the quests for overall awards.

Listed below are the top contenders for age group,pram,and pet division trophies:

M/F u12- Joshua Hayden/Rosario Jefferson

M/F 12-14– Levi Superville/Molly Kehoe

M/F 15-19– Will Edwards/Ava Hider

M/F 20-29– Okeve Hamilton/Tiffany Cole

M/F 30-39–Esmond Brown/Sian Hawkes

M/F 40-49– J P Hanekom/Nadine Gray

M/F 50-59– Paul Williams/Toni Pinkerton

M/F 60-69–Mark Edmunds/Caroline Courtis

M/F 70+— Roger Davies/—-

Pram–Jonathan Hawkes

Pet– Jenna Edwards

Finish times and group placings for week 2 are posted on www.caymanactive.com

Participants from weeks 1 and 2 are reminded to bring their bibs.

Event shirts and awards will be distributed following the run on Saturday.

Race day registration will be conducted from 6:30-7:15 am.