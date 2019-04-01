Cayman Islands February 2019 Arrivals Performance

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (29 March 2019) The Cayman Islands welcomed a total of 44,876 stayover visitors in February, an increase of 12.13 percent over February 2018. February’s contribution brings total visitation inclusive of stayover and cruise for the first two months of 2019 to 554,586, an increase of 7.01 percent over the same period in 2018, and the highest visitation in recorded history. This increase in visitation has positively impacted the local economy. Based on preliminary estimates, total visitor spend for the period January – February 2019 was approximately KY$145 million.



“Our thriving tourism sector continues to be a major contributor to the growth of our local economy,” commented Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, the Honourable Moses Kirkconnell. “We are pleased that the investment in our tourism product from both the public and private sector positively impacts Caymanians and those who have made this dynamic sector their profession.”



The Beach Suites recently returned to the accommodations pool, adding 63 fully refreshed bedrooms to the growing room stock available in the Cayman Islands. The nation’s capital, George Town, will also see the addition of an upscale, 80-room beachfront hotel, branded as The Curio Collection by Hilton, in 2021. Additionally, the Cayman Islands will be home to a unique ‘healing resort’ featuring dome-shaped bungalows in Mariners Cove. The resort, set to open in 2020, will complement the array of wellness-oriented options available on island. The addition of these properties will not only attract visitors but boost employment opportunities for Caymanians.



“In the Cayman Islands, we know our greatest asset is our people,” commented Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, Mrs. Rosa Harris. “The Ministry and Department of Tourism are committed to continued development of our local tourism workforce through nationwide customer service training, tertiary education scholarships and continued increases in the vocational certification programme through our School of Hospitality Studies.”



To learn more about professional development opportunities in the tourism industry, please visit https://www.visitcaymanislands.com/ourcayman/education-training. For more information and detailed arrival statistics, please visit www.visitcaymanislands.com/statistics.



