Cayman Islands FDA issues recall for Pillsbury Flour

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) advises the public that an alert has been issued by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) concerning Hometown Food Company’s recall of its Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose 5 lb Flour which bears best by dates of 19 April 2020 & 20 April 2020; due to the likelihood that the product may be contaminated with the Salmonella bacteria.

The affected items are as follows:

Description Case Item Code UPC Item Code Lot Code Best if used by date Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour5Lb 0 5150022241 3 0 5150022241 6 8 292 APR 19 2020 Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour5Lb 0 5150022241 3 0 5150022241 6 8 293 APR 20 2020

Environmental Health Officers (EHO) from the DEH, have contacted all wholesalers and supermarkets, throughout the Cayman Islands, to ensure that they do not offer the affected product for sale to the public.

Hometown Food Company has asserted that there have not been any reported illnesses associated with the recall and it has recalled the product out of an abundance of caution.

DEH urges members of the public, to refrain from using the affected item and instead return any previously bought packages to the point of purchase.

The department also encourages those who feel that they have become ill from food containing flour as an ingredient, to contact their medical provider immediately.

Salmonella can cause severe infections in young children, seniors and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhoea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

For further information concerning local efforts, contact the DEH at 949-6696. For other details, visit the FDA website at www.fda.gov.