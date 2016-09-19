September 19, 2016

Cayman Islands: Fatal collision on South Church Street today, 19 September

From RCIPS Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 2:21 PM

Today, 19 September, around 11:30AM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency personnel to a report of a motor vehicle collision on South Church Street in the vicinity of Eden Road. A motorcycle and white Ford Explorer had collided. The motorcyclist was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:54AM. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

South Church Street between Boilers and Melmac Avenue was closed after the collision while police conducted an investigation at the scene; it has now been re-opened. No arrests have been made.

The victim in the collision was Randy Johnson, age 62, who resided on island, but was originally from Canada.

