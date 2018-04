From RCIPS

As of 11pm , one lane Old Man Bay Road has re-opened.

Old Man Bay Road Closed

Further to the below, traffic officers inform that Old Man Bay Road near the grocery store is currently closed in both directions as they carry out their investigation at the scene of the crash.

Just before 8pm this evening, Sunday, 29 April, a vehicle with a driver and two passengers crashed into a light pole in the vicinity of Old Man Bay Road in North Side. One person is confirmed deceased and the two other occupants of the vehicle have been taken to the hospital