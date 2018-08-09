Cayman Islands: Extension of RCIPS local recruitment deadline and expansion of minimum criteria for applicants

Today, Thu 9 August, the RCIPS announces that it will be extending the deadline for its local recruitment by two weeks, to Friday, 24 August.

“As of yesterday, 8 August, we have received 81 applications from people meeting the minimum criteria, which we consider a very good result,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police. “However, we are extending the deadline and also widening the criteria for applicants in order to create a pool of interested people with local knowledge from which we can draw for our personnel needs both this year and next.”

From now until the new deadline of 24 August, the RCIPS will continue accepting applications from Caymanians and those with the right to work with no restrictions, but will expand the criteria to also allow those legally resident in the Islands for four years or more to apply. In addition to this requirement, there are educational, fitness, and background check requirements that form the minimum criteria for all applicants; a demonstration of a commitment to community service is also strongly preferred. The minimum criteria and local recruitment application form can be found at the RCIPS website at http://www.rcips.ky/local-officer-recruitment .

“Our express objective continues to be the recruitment of Caymanians first and foremost,” added Commissioner Byrne, “and only those places in a recruit class not filled by a Caymanian will be open to non-Caymanians. Through expanding the minimum criteria in this way we will strive to represent some groups in the Islands that are currently underrepresented in the Service, while also adding varied skill sets, including language skills, to our day-to-day working capacities.”