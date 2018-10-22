Cayman Islands: ESM Ltd welcomes new football coach

Former professional footballer Cláudio Garcia has made the move to the Cayman Islands to join the coaching staff at Excel Sports Management Ltd. (ESM), where he will work with some of the territory’s most promising young players.

Garcia is a qualified coach and holds a UEFA B license. He brings over five years of professional academy coaching experience to his new role at ESM. Garcia played professionally in Portugal until an injury turned his career towards coaching.

“We’re thrilled to be able to attract a quality coach like Coach Cláudio. Our young footballers stand to benefit from his expertise. He will also be able to pass on first-hand knowledge of what it takes to succeed on the pitch as a player,” said ESM founder and director, Virgil Seymour.

Garcia said he is excited to work with the players of ESM and said he already sees an abundance of talent and possibilities within our footballing community. “There is so much raw talent on the island. I’m impressed with the boys and girls I have seen playing the game here. I am looking forward to helping them fulfil their true potential,” the coach said.

He will work together with Adam Clark, who also holds a UEFA B license, and has been coaching at ESM since 2017.

ESM was started in 2014 to provide professional quality football training and international football exposure through camps, guest player opportunities and overseas tours.

Garcia and Clark will lead ESM’s Mid-Term Football Camp from 22-26 October at the Academy Sports Club field off Outpost Street, George Town. The camp runs 8:30am to noon for the week and is open to children ages six to 13. The cost is $150 and includes a t-shirt, lunch and snacks. Registration can be done via the link available on the ESM Facebook page (www.facebook.com/esmcayman/).