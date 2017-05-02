Cayman Islands equestrians show their best

Cayman’s equestrians shined this past weekend in leg 3 of the Cayman Island Equestrian Federation (CIEF) National Jumping Series which was held at the Equestrian Center, located on the Linford Pierson Highway. The National Jumping Series consists of four different show jumping competitions held during the season, which begins in November and ends in June, culminating with a Champion and Reserve Champion being named in each category at the CIEF’s Annual Awards Dinner in June.

Mary Alberga, who is FEI Level 1 certified, judged the classes which took place over a challenging course designed by FEI Level 3 course designer, Heidi Mello of Bermuda, which featured several tight turns, requiring agility and precision from the horse and rider. The fastest jump off time of the day was 30.70 seconds, clocked by Eva Muspratt on her pony, Oscar, who won both the 0.6 meter and 0.7 meter classes for ponies. Freya Timms, riding Anything but Ordinary (aka Star), was also a double-winner in the horse classes at 0.6 meters and 0.7 meters. New to the CIEF’s National Jumping Series were Olivia Ziemniak and Eve van den Bol, who said the last time she had shown over fences was 36 years ago.

Winners on the day were:

0.6M Horses Freya Timms riding Anything But Ordinary 0.6M Ponies Eva Muspratt riding Oscar 0.7M Horses Frey Timms riding Anything But Ordinary 0.7M Ponies Eva Muspratt riding Oscar 0.8M Horses Eve van den Bol riding Whindlass 0.8M Ponies Abbey Swartz riding Blue Ridge Dream On

Complete results of the show may be found by clicking on the Events tab on the CIEF website at www.ciefcay.com.

The fourth and final National Jumping Series show of the season will be held on June 4th at Cayman Riding School starting at 8:00am. Spectators are welcome and admission is free. The results of this final event in the series will determine who is named the Champion and Reserve Champion at each height for the year, and is expected to be an exciting event for all. If you are interested in volunteering at a horse show or would like more information about the organization, please contact the CIEF at info@ciefcay.com

by CIEF Staff (Eve van den Bol)