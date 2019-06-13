Cayman Islands: Elgin Ave Traffic Diversion

The National Roads Authority (NRA) along with its subcontractor Island Paving (IPL) will be carrying out upgrades to the pavement at the small roundabout near NAPA as part of the larger Elgin Avenue & Crewe Road extension project.

The small roundabout will require full closure on Sunday 16th June from 7am to 4pm in order to install a new pavement surface.

Traffic travelling in this area will be diverted.

Motorists are asked to keep watch for traffic diversion signs and markings and are requested to drive with caution.

Please call 525-9095 or email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks and looks forward to providing the benefits of these much-needed improvements.