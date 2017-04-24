Cayman Islands election candidate Chisholm hosts Earth Day clean up

Ed Chisholm, the candidate for the North Side Member of the Legislative Assembly and his team, collected more than 50 bags of trash from the roadside and beach between the Old Man Bay dock and Chisholm’s Supermarket on Earth Day, 22 April, 2017.

It was another of many activities held by the group to help beautify the district.

“We have been diligent about working together as a community to beautify North Side and believed that Earth Day was a perfect opportunity to continue our work,” said Mr. Chisholm. “I appreciate and thank those members of the community who turned out to help us on Saturday. We will continue these efforts even after the election on 24 May because I believe we should all work together as a community to help North Side be the cleanest, safest and most beautiful district on Grand Cayman.”

Later on Saturday Mr. Chisholm joined the Progressives Party at its official kick-off on Grand Cayman in George Town.

“I am running with the Progressives because time after time it is to the Progressives that the country has looked when other governments have failed to keep the public’s trust. It is the Progressives that restored and continues to maintain a sense of pride,” Mr. Chisholm said. “I want to be a part of Government that continues the work the Progressives started to ensure that all Caymanians benefit from a growing economy, moving more people from social services to employment and self-reliance.”

