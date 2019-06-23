Cayman Islands DVDL Visitor Permits clarification

DVDL clarifies visitors to the Cayman Islands are not required to pay for a Visitor Permit in order to drive, provided their domestic licence is valid and belongs to a Convention country.

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing would like to clarify that visitors to the Cayman Islands are no longer required to pay CI $16 for a permit in order to drive legally on the roads.

It has come to the attention of the DVDL that some insurance companies suggest the visitor must obtain a Visitor Permit, before they are legally covered by insurance.

As per Section 29 (2) of the Traffic Law, 2011 and expanded to cover “new residents” as well as visitors under Sections 18 and 19 of the recent Traffic (Amendment) Law, 2018, persons from countries stated under the Geneva Convention are allowed to drive in other listed countries, on a current valid foreign driver’s licence of the same vehicle group. That is: a visitor to the Cayman Islands can drive on their foreign licence without purchasing a separate permit, as long as their licence is valid and they are qualified to drive the same vehicle type at home.

Visitors who do not have a domestic licence from a Convention country – or an international driver’s permit – must pass a written and road test before they are allowed to drive in the Islands.In addition, the Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risks) Law (2012 Revision) does not require persons to have a Cayman Islands’ driver’s licence, in order to qualify for insurance coverage, since there is no requirement by Law for a visitor permit to be issued, in order to drive.

In the past, the DVDL has issued Visitor Permits under the Traffic Law and The Traffic (International Circulation) Regulations, as per the Conventions on Road Traffic of 1926, 1949 and 1968. But this is no longer required.

The DVDL wishes to thank the vehicle rental agencies and insurance industry for their services over the years.