Cayman Islands DVDL announces six month amnesty

DVDL amnesty starts on Monday, 29 April 2019 and will run for six months, until Friday, 1 November 2019.

The amnesty will hit reset on backlog fees for unlicensed vehicles.

Customers will only have to pay fees to license their car going forward; all back-fees will be waived.

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) is launching its amnesty on Monday, 29 April 2019. The aim is to hit reset for persons who have accrued a mounting backlog of fees for unlicensed vehicles, no matter the reason.

The amnesty will run for six months and will end on Friday, 1 November 2019; once the amnesty process has concluded, customers will no longer be able to write off back fees and will, again, become liable for the costs associated with their unlicensed vehicle.

There are several options available to customers under the amnesty. Simply put: if your vehicle is roadworthy, keep your registration plates.

Customers who wish to relicense, sell or transfer ownership of their vehicle should come into their local DVDL office (Crewe Road, Breakers, Cayman Brac or Little Cayman) to have their vehicle inspected. They can then relicense at any DVDL location, avoiding the fees that have accrued during the unlicensed period. It is important that customers choosing this amnesty pathway do not place their registration plates into the amnesty drop boxes, which will be stationed at all DVDL locations.

If the vehicle is not yet roadworthy, customers are asked to visit the DVDL location to suspend their vehicle until repairs are complete and it is ready for use (owners are to retain their plates). Customers should note that they must suspend their vehicle within the amnesty period to avoid further back-fees.

If the vehicle is still in the owner’s possession, but will not return to the road, customers are asked to remove the plates, drop them off at any DVDL location and take the vehicle to the George Town Landfill.

Lastly, if the vehicle is no longer in the legal owner’s possession, such as those persons whose vehicles may have been destroyed in a natural disaster, but they still have the registration plates, those can be dropped off with no questions asked. This can be done with or without the corresponding log book, at any DVDL location.

Hon. Minister Joey Hew explained the benefits of the amnesty: “Government has recognised that circumstances beyond some persons’ control may have led to a backlog of fees going back to Ivan in some cases; some were unable to keep up with the fees, whereas others just forgot to terminate the vehicle prior to disposal. In response, Government has made the decision to provide a one-time relief for persons to catch up with their licensing fees and bring vehicles back into compliance to clear up the register without penalty”.

Other aims of the amnesty include reducing the number of unsightly and abandoned vehicles across the country. The DVDL encourages all owners of derelict vehicles to dispose of their cars and trucks responsibly at the George Town Landfill, if they no longer wish to drive them. They also wish to remind registered owners that they can face charges under the Cayman Islands Litter Law if vehicles are left derelict and abandoned.

Alongside the opportunities afforded by the amnesty, the DVDL would also like to remind all customers that they can benefit from the Department’s online Guest Vehicle Renewal Service. This can be found on both the DVDL’s website: www.dvdl.gov.ky or through the e-services portal: www.eservices.gov.ky. They can also check whether new plates are ready for collection, using the online tool on the DVDL website.

The online renewal service applies to vehicles that have old or new style plates. Customers should ensure their vehicle has been inspected and then input their plate number and upload a digital or scanned copy of their insurance showing the vehicle is currently covered. Payment for both renewal and inspection can be made through the online portal.