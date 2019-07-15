Cayman Islands duo at Regional CPA Youth Parliament

Two UCCI students will represent the Cayman Islands in regional Youth Parliament.

· The event is a part of the ongoing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s regional meeting.

· Topic for debate this year highlights some situations with migrants.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) students Reon Porter and Leah Robinson will represent the Cayman Islands at the 15th Regional Youth Parliament on Wednesday, 17 July 2019.

The Youth Parliament is organised as a part of the 44th annual conference of the Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), held this year from Sunday, 14 July to Friday, 19 July in Trinidad and Tobago.

Youth participants this year will debate the topic “Securing our borders to mitigate the effects of crime whilst striving to meet our Humanitarian Obligations.”

Both Mr. Porter and Ms Robinson were avid participants in this year’s Youth Parliament conducted by the Cayman Islands Branch of the CPA on Commonwealth Day, Monday, 12 March 2019.

The duo, who have been hard at work preparing for their presentations, leave Tuesday for Trinidad for the event in the Parliament Chamber in Port-of-Spain. They say they are both excited and very proud to represent the Cayman Islands at the regional meet.

Photo caption Photo: Bina Mani, GIS

Representing the Cayman Islands at the 15th Regional Youth Parliament are University College of the Cayman Islands students l-r Reon Porter and Leah Robinson.