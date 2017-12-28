Cayman Islands: Drunk driving arrests continue apace ahead of New Year’s weekend

From RCIPS

Officers have stopped or encountered several intoxicated motorists since last Friday, 22 December, with nine arrests for DUI and two arrests for driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle while impaired. Ten of these arrests resulted from police patrols or stop checks, while one resulted from police response to report of a driver passed out in his vehicle.

Overall, since 1 December when holiday enforcement operations began, police have made 42 drunk driving arrests and issued 73 tickets for traffic offenses. During this same period 251 motor vehicle accidents of varying degrees of severity occurred.

In one collision that occurred early this morning, 28 December, just before 3AM, a gray Infiniti was traveling east on Crewe Road in the vicinity of Desmond Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a clothing store and swiped several parked cars and poles. The driver, age 22 of George Town, was not injured in the collision but the collision caused substantial damage to property and as well as his vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was determined to have a blood alcohol content of .144%.

In another incident on Christmas Day, 25 December, just past 11PM, officers on patrol stopped a driver who was found to have a very high blood alcohol content. Officers had seen the driver, a man, and a woman passenger in an altercation while the he was driving the car; they stopped the vehicle and a search recovered a quantity of ganja from the man’s person and a drug utensil from the car. The man, age 23 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, as well as DUI. A breath test later revealed a blood alcohol content of .252%. Three minor children had been in the vehicle during the incident as well as the man and woman.

“In the course of our operations we are seeing both responsible and reprehensible behaviour,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “We are seeing designated drivers and people taking advantage of alternate transportation so they do not drive home intoxicated after holiday parties and outings. But we are also seeing people behind the wheel who are so clearly impaired there is no excuse for them or those around them to allow them to drive. We again appeal to everyone to do their part this New Year’s weekend to prevent tragedies on our roads. Don’t drink and drive; but beyond that, don’t allow those around you to drink and drive.”

As it has for the past several years, the RCIPS is partnering with several other sponsors and organizations to support the National Drug Council’s Purple Ribbon Bus, which will be providing free bus service to both local residents and visitors throughout New Year’s Eve celebrations, from 9PM to 4AM, with routes servicing all five districts. The RCIPS urges all members of the public who are planning on being out on New Year’s Eve to take advantage of this free transport. A copy of the bus schedule for the evening is attached, and further information can be found at http://www.ndc.ky/dd-purple-ribbon-bus.html.

