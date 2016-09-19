Cayman Islands: Drug, firearm and DUI arrests during busy weekend for RCIPS

From RCIPS: Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:51 AM

This past weekend, 16-18 September, officers responded to numerous serious incidents, resulting in twenty-one arrests altogether. Among these were one firearm arrest, two arrests for assault, 6 drug-related arrests, and five DUIs. Below are some highlighted incidents.

Just past 11PM on Friday night, 16 September, armed officers along Watercourse Road in West Bay saw a man behaving suspiciously. When officers approached the man he hurried away, discarding items while doing so. Officers pursued the man on foot and detained him. Officers and a K-9 Unit the retrieved the discarded items, which were a quantity of substance suspected to be ganja as well as an adapted flare gun painted black with one cartridge inside. While carrying out their search persons near the scene began to hurl rocks at officers, but no one was injured. These culprits ran away and were not detained.

A subsequent search of the man’s residence uncovered a second flare gun painted black, with a long, extended barrel. Pictures of these imitation firearms are attached.

The man, age 30 of West Bay, was taken into Police Custody and will appear in court today. He has been charged with Possession of an Imitation Firearm with Intent as well as Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply.

Just past 11PM on Saturday night, 17 September, officers conducting a road block in West Bay had cause to stop a Toyota Camry. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle, officers smelt alcohol and subsequently administered a roadside breath test, which he failed. The man, age 37 of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Upon being booked into custody it was discovered that he had four outstanding arrest warrants and was also disqualified from driving. He was further arrested for driving whilst disqualified and is in Police Custody.

Around 8:30AM Sunday morning, 18 September, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in George Town, where there had been an argument among family members. Officers arrived and defused the situation, and while escorting a man from the residence they smelt ganja from a nearby car. The car was searched and a quantity of substance suspected to be ganja was recovered. The man, age 20 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, and possession with intent to supply. When being booked into custody, the man was also arrested for various driving offences, including driving without being qualified.

“Proactive actions by officers continue to remove threats to public safety, such as drugs, firearms and intoxicated drivers.” said Chief Superintendent Kurt Walton. “Our officers continue to demonstrate resolve and take these actions even when they encounter danger and resistance.”