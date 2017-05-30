May 31, 2017

Cayman Islands: drug arrest

May 30, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From

On Sunday May 28th a 27 year old male was arrested at a licensed premises on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply. This arrest  was as a direct result of a plain-clothed operation conducted by the RCIPS.

Plain clothed officers identified a suspect that they suspected to be selling drugs and the male was detained and searched.  Officers found a large number of wraps containing a substance, suspected to be Cocaine, they also seized all of the suspect’s cash to the amount of $300 and a small quantity of ganja.

The suspect was taken into police custody and a search warrant was carried out at the suspect’s residence as part of the investigation. The suspect was interviewed and bailed to return to the police station at a later date.

Superintendent Robert Graham, head of uniformed operations  stated ‘ This outcome resulted from a proactive plain clothes operation by officers over the weekend.  The supply of controlled drugs is illegal and the harm that such criminality causes to our  community can be significant.  We would like to let the public know that we will continue to place plain clothed officers at locations across the islands in order to deal  with this type of criminality. I wish to thank the public for their continued support and ask that anyone who has  information regarding similar activity  to call  the RCIPS via our at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of at 800-8477 (TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

END KXLG

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Cayman Islands: drug arrest – Caribbean Edition says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    […] Cayman Eye News | Cayman Islands: drug arrest From RCIPS On Sunday May 28th a 27 year old male was arrested at a licensed premises on […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*