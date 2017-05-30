Cayman Islands: drug arrest

From RCIPS

On Sunday May 28th a 27 year old male was arrested at a licensed premises on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply. This arrest was as a direct result of a plain-clothed operation conducted by the RCIPS.

Plain clothed officers identified a suspect that they suspected to be selling drugs and the male was detained and searched. Officers found a large number of wraps containing a substance, suspected to be Cocaine, they also seized all of the suspect’s cash to the amount of $300 and a small quantity of ganja.

The suspect was taken into police custody and a search warrant was carried out at the suspect’s residence as part of the investigation. The suspect was interviewed and bailed to return to the police station at a later date.

Superintendent Robert Graham, head of uniformed operations stated ‘ This outcome resulted from a proactive plain clothes operation by officers over the weekend. The supply of controlled drugs is illegal and the harm that such criminality causes to our community can be significant. We would like to let the public know that we will continue to place plain clothed officers at locations across the islands in order to deal with this type of criminality. I wish to thank the public for their continued support and ask that anyone who has information regarding similar activity to call the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

END KXLG