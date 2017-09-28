Cayman Islands: Driver flees the scene of accident, 27 September

From RCIPS Thu Sep 28 2017 at: 12:31 PM

Just before 11PM last night 27 September, Police and other Emergency Personnel were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre, to the Butterfield Roundabout located on North Sound Road, George Town for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

On arrival there was a single vehicle, a red Ford explorer with one female occupant at the location. The vehicle had collided with the AL Thompson’s fence and came to a stop. This accident occurred when a second vehicle described as a silver Honda, collided with the front of the red ford truck, causing the driver of the truck to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the fence.

The driver of the silver sedan vehicle did not stop and await the police.

The collision is under police investigation, and anyone with information is asked to callGeorge Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .