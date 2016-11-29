Cayman Islands DOI responds to charges against asst. chief immigration officer

DOI Responds to Recent Charges Against Immigration Officer

The Department of Immigration has a statement in regards to the arrest and recent charges filed against a senior immigration officer.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith notes that Assistant Chief Immigration Officer Jeannie Lewis was put on required leave immediately following her arrest by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service on Thursday, 25 August 2016.

“It is vital that the facts are thoroughly established, as quickly as possible. As such, the Department of Immigration will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation and will provide assistance or information to the RCIPS as necessary in the public interest.” Mr Smith explains. “The Department’s focus is one of service to the public, and we will continue to deliver on our mission of contributing to the security, stability and prosperity of the Cayman Islands.”

EDITOR: Jeanine Lewis is accused of assisting a man to illegally land and of allowing drugs to be dealt from her home. She was arrested in August following an early morning raid at a house in Savannah. Police seized a loaded firearm and drugs.