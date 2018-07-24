Cayman Islands DOI Enforcement Division Operation Report

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Cayman Islands Department of Immigration’s (DOI) Enforcement Division continues operations to tackle illegal immigration and bolster compliance with the country’s immigration laws.

Through proactive patrols and operations, DOI officers enforce the law to enhance public safety, border security and the integrity of the immigration system.

During recent joint operations conducted over the last several weeks, the Enforcement Division made 11 arrests and carried out approximately 30 spot-checks on individuals.

On 15 May 2018, operations were carried out by the officers in the vicinity of Savannah and Spotts Newlands at two different construction sites.

With information provided from the public, DOI officers conducted 16 spot-checks, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

The three persons were arrested on suspicion of working without a work permit. Two of the three were also arrested for allegedly making false representations to Immigration officials (holding a permit of convenience.)

On 17 May 2018, a targeted operation was conducted in the North Side area at a construction site off of Gray Cliff Avenue. A male suspect was apprehended for working outside of terms and conditions of a work permit.

During the operation, officers conducted spot-checks on other employees, which resulted in the additional arrest of a female and another male for the same offence.

On 18 May 2018, enforcement officers orchestrated two targeted operations in the West Bay area. A male suspect was successfully located and arrested on allegations of overstaying and working without a work permit.

After that arrest, enforcement officers continued to patrol the area in search of known repeat offender, Mr. Fabian Williams, suspected of the same offences.

After appealing to the public and media for their assistance in locating the wanted man, Mr. Williams was successfully apprehended and taken into custody on 1 July 2018.

On 7 June 2018, 11 spot-checks were carried out at a construction site in the George Town area in relation to a person of interest, after receiving information from the public.

Of those 11 persons, one man was arrested in violation of Immigration Law on suspicion of working outside of terms and conditions of a work permit.

“In several of these cases, enforcement officers were able to react in a timely manner thanks to information provided by the public”, Acting Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong, stated. “Persons also suspected of employing the individuals illegally will be investigated in accordance with the Immigration Law.”

On 19 June 2018, enforcement officers conducted a targeted operation at a residence in the vicinity of George Town.

After issuing a warrant to search the property, DOI officers located three individuals within the home, two of which were checked and confirmed to be in compliance with the Immigration Law.

Upon a further search, a suspect was found and taken into custody on allegations of overstaying and working without a work permit.

On 4 July 2018, as previously reported, a joint operation with DOI officers and the Joint Law Enforcement Task Force resulted in the arrest of a male native of St Vincent for making false representations and being a prohibited immigrant.

The individual has since been dealt with administratively and was removed from the country on Thursday, 12 July 2018 without incident.

Mr. Wong concluded: “I would like to once again thank the public for their continued support in locating wanted individuals, and helping bring immigration offenders to justice. The Enforcement Division is committed to pursuing persons and businesses found to be non-compliant with the Immigration Law, and we will continue to dedicate our time and resources to keep the people of this country safe.”