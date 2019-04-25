Cayman Islands Doctors Hospital welcomes new OB/GYN

Dr. Zwierzchowski (Ziggy)

CTMH Doctors Hospital is proud to welcome their new OB/GYN – Dr. Zwierzchowski (Ziggy). Dr. Ziggy’s spark towards the medical field blossomed at an early age during elementary school. With his early passion in bringing science into practice he found that there were many medical opportunities for continual growth. Especially in Obstetrics and Gynecology. In this field, Dr. Ziggy combines clinical practice with surgical medicine. Allowing for new advancements in Neonatology to prevent diseases and impact prophylactic diagnosis. In 2015, Dr. Ziggy first arrived on island to join the OB/GYN team at Health Service Authority. After four years on island our new well-traveled OB/GYN plans to share his experiences from Poland, Netherlands, Ireland, and UK to help shape a better tomorrow for future patients here at CTMH Doctors Hospital.

“Bringing new life into this world is the real blessing that comes with this practice,” says Dr. Ziggy. With CTMH Doctors Hospital private maternity suites, Dr. Ziggy plans to share this blessing with the people of the Cayman Islands. CTMH Doctors Hospital believes that it is crucial for expecting parents to be informed as much as possible when it comes to delivering your baby. Dr. Ziggy shares this belief and strives for all families that come to CTMH Doctors Hospital to have a wonderful experience from the moment they walk through the doors as expecting parents to when they leave with their new bundle of joy. The private maternity suites have been designed to ensure a positive and memorable birthing experience. “It is like staying at a fancy hotel,” says Dr. Ziggy.

His lifelong dream to live somewhere like Cayman has finally become his reality these past few years. The warm weather matches his bright personality. His passions outside of the medical field are working on Motorcycles and spending time with man’s best friend, Dogs. In particular Dr. Ziggy enjoys breeding & training shepherds while learning their natural behavioral responses. Dr. Ziggy is available Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm. Weekends by appointment only. CTMH Doctors Hospital feels blessed to welcome Dr. Ziggy to their medical family.

Call 949-6066 to book an appointment today or go online atwww.doctorshospitalcayman.com