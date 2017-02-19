Cayman Islands: DMS update on Platinum Management case

By Ali Sims DMS Offshore Investment Services

We are pleased to confirm that DMS has not been subject to any litigation related to Platinum. We are also pleased to confirm that DMS is not the subject of any inquiries, investigations or other proceedings by any regulatory authority related to Platinum.

To the contrary actually, as is evident from the public information currently available in the SEC complaint (clause 70), the SEC has relied on the work of DMS in its investigation of Platinumhttps://www.sec.gov/litigation/complaints/2016/comp-pr2016-267.pdf

In contrast, it’s notable that the SEC has not referenced the work of the other directors representing the other Platinum funds.

This is yet another case of the effective work of DMS and our outstanding reputation, working with the SEC to successfully protect the interests of investors such as in the American Pegasus case,https://www.sec.gov/litigation/admin/2010/33-9167.pdf, among several others. We wish that we could share more in-depth details about the great work we did on the Platinum case at this stage, but unfortunately we do still owe a duty of confidentiality to the company.

Needless to say, we are very proud of our work in this case as an example of how DMS directors strive to protect the interests of investors. We are optimistic that the SEC will continue to disclose further information publicly so that we can comment freely.

For more on this story go to: http://www.mondaq.com/caymanislands/x/569192/Industry+Updates+Analysis/DMS+Update+On+Platinum+Management+Case

