Cayman Islands’ Disability Council comments on Smith Cove proposals

From Cayman Islands National Council of Persons with Disabilities.

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities (the “Council”) wishes to provide its comments on the issues that have been raised regarding the proposed renovations for Smith Barcadere (also known as Smith Cove) and, in particular, with respect to certain statements made last week in the community meeting in relation to the use of Smith Barcadere by persons with disabilities.

The Council has previously underscored concerns on behalf of persons with disabilities regarding the proposal to install a Mobi-Mat at Smith Barcadere, but our concerns were in relation to overall safety issues, particularly regarding the current lack of a pedestrian crossing and overall accessibility to the Smith Barcadere beach. Due to those concerns, we appreciate the rationale for encouraging persons with disabilities and mobility issues to use the existing facilities at the Seven Mile Public Beach.

However, now that it is being proposed to renovate Smith Barcadere, the Council would expect proponents of those plans will adopt a proactive approach towards full inclusion for persons with disabilities and mobility issues and consider all accessibility options within those future plans. Any statements to the contrary, while perhaps unintended, are not consistent with the goals and objectives of the National Disabilities Policy.

The Council is pleased to see that the safety considerations will be addressed in the future renovation plans for Smith Barcadere in terms of a pedestrian crossing from the main parking lot, as well as plans to include beach-side disabled parking and the installation of accessible bathrooms.

We understand that the plans are not final, and that all necessary government approvals will be obtained in due course. Without completely addressing all the accessibility issues of the renovation plans for Smith Barcadere, it appears that the proposed implementation of blue spots and accessible bathrooms in the new plans would require an access ramp/path or even a Mobi-Mat from the proposed beach-side parking lot down to the beach/waterline to be effective, otherwise the beach itself would still remain inaccessible to most of those that would benefit from the blue spot and accessible bathrooms.

Our National Disabilities Policy delivers a mandate to improve the lives of persons with disabilities by creating a level playing field for all public services, which would include public beaches, such as Smith Barcadere. The goal over time should be to improve as many public beaches as possible, as persons with disabilities and/or mobility issues live in every district of our Islands and they deserve the right to be able to use any public beach, in the same way that everyone else can.

Given the reliance of our economy on tourism, it is also to the country’s benefit to ensure as many of our public beaches as possible are accessible for the wide range of visitors that arrive every day.

We, as a Council, are heartened by our community’s overwhelming support of recent initiatives to improve the lives of persons with disabilities, including the recent installation of the first Mobi-Mat and the current Blue Spot parking campaign. We are confident that Government will continue this positive move forward and ensure that all future plans for renovations to our public spaces or public buildings will be done with the goal of full inclusion by all members of our community and our visitors.

IMAGE: Smith Cove – Youtube