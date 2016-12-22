December 22, 2016

Cayman Islands dirt bike rider charged with reckless driving

December 22, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

A man, age 27 of West Bay, has been charged with reckless driving, driving without insurance, expired registration, and driving without a certificate of roadworthiness.  The charges arise from his riding of a dirt bike on public roads.  The man’s case will proceed by court summons; a court date is not yet known.

Under the Cayman Islands Traffic Law (2011) reckless driving is punishable by a fine of up to three thousand dollars, or a prison term of up to 2 years, or both, as well as the automatic disqualification from driving for two years.

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*