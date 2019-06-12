Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference returns for 2019

Ravi A. Bahadursingh

The Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference (CyDEC) will return to the Aurea Ballroom at Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa on Thursday, June 20th, bring together local and international experts to discuss developments within the digital economy and their applications for leaders across the financial, technological, legal and public sector industries.

“With the success of the first event last year, we are thrilled to be able to bring this event back to the local business community,” Paul Byles, Director of FTS, said.

Paul Byles

“It is important for Cayman, as a global financial centre, to remain abreast of the latest trends within the digital economy, not only so that we may serve our clients better but also so we can ensure our regulations stay up to date,” Mr Byles said.

This year’s impressive line-up of speakers will showcase global trends, ground-breaking ideas and technological advancements.

Premier Alden McLaughlin

Following welcome remarks from the Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Premier of the Cayman Islands, Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs, will be giving an Opening Address from the Ministry of Financial Services.

“Fintech is an ever growing sector within Cayman’s largest industry. As a jurisdiction, we are actively working on ways to create the appropriate regulatory environment to ensure that this new technology is properly assessed and implemented in a manner consistent with our reputation as a global leader in financial services,” Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister of Financial Services, said.

Tara Rivers

Co-Founder and CEO of VeriBlock, Justin Fisher, will discuss some of the world’s most fascinating innovations involving blockchain technology and where the phenomenon is going next, during the first presentation of the morning. He will be followed by Nolan Bauerle, writer and researcher at CoinDesk, will explore the successes and failures of cryptocurrencies. Ravi Bahadursingh, Barrister at Chancery Lane Chambers, will dive into the implications of digital advances for ICOs.

Nolan Bauerle

“As the digital economy is anything but one dimension, it is important that we explore the multiple sectors that make up the digital economy so that our attendees can receive a more rounded-view of the current state and future developments,” Mr Byles said.

The conference will also include a fireside chat on how local regulators are approaching the risks associated with fintech and a panel titled ‘technology and us’ as well as a fascinating display of local, young talent in Cayman’s robotics arena.

Justin Fisher Headshot

CyDEC is organised by FTS and made possible thanks to sponsors Ministry of Financial Services, Ministry of Commerce, Planning & Infrastructure, Tower, Cayman Tech City, Veriblock, Ministry of District Administration, Tourism & Transport, Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce and Pinnacle Media among others. Tickets are CI$350 and include entry to the full day conference, breakfast, lunch and a cocktail reception. Visit www.cydec.ky to purchase tickets.