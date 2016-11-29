Cayman Islands: Detectives appeal for witnesses in November 2015 water-related death of Risco Batten

From RCIPS

Today, 29 November, is the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of 14-year old Risco Yaris Batten, who died during a beach outing near South Sound Cemetery. Risco was pulled from the sea, and CPR efforts by police at the scene were unsuccessful in reviving him.

During an extensive review of the case, detectives have determined that there were more people in the proximity of the incident that day, Sunday, 29 November 2015, who may have information that could assist in this ongoing death investigation. Images of two people, a man and a woman, are attached, and we would like to ask these people, or anyone who may be able to put us in contact with them, to come forward and speak to police.

“Often witnesses may have seen something that they don’t even realize is of significance,” said Kurt Walton, Deputy Commissioner of Police, “and this may be the case with this couple. Given the fact that many people are here on island only certain times of year, we are taking the opportunity of the one year anniversary of this incident to try to reach them, in case they have some information that can bring some clarity to this tragic incident.”

“This past year has been one of grief and sadness,” said Melbourne Batten, father of Risco Batten, “what could help us most through this difficult time is fully understanding what happened. If you know how to reach the people in these pictures, or if you were there that day, or if you have any other information, please call the police.”

Detectives can be reached at 936-8746 or at George Town Police Station on 949-4222.