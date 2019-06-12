Cayman Islands Deputy Governor speaks at Human Resources Conference

Hon. Franz Manderson

Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service, Hon. Franz Manderson and Portfolio of the Civil Service Chief Officer Gloria McField-Nixon took part in the Cayman Islands Society for Human Resources Professionals Association’s (CISHRP) 2019 annual conference “Connecting the Dots,”Friday, 31 May 2019.

The Deputy Governor spoke about performance across the Civil Service and how high levels of customer satisfaction are being measured via numerous “Happy or Not” customer feedback terminals. In 2018 more than 225,000 customers provided their feedback and 94% indicated that they had an experience that was positive or very positive.

He told delegates that these devices were placed in departments with the highest levels of foot traffic and levels of satisfaction above 90% can be traced back to both increased training and empowerment of front-line staff; and to an increased focus on prioritising employee engagement.

The Head of the Civil Service added that these developments are having positive impacts on customer service, employee wellbeing and organisational performance.

Mr. Manderson’s presentation, titled “Our Employees are our Greatest Asset,” included the results of the Civil Service Engagement Survey 2018, which showed:

■ A 72% response rate (more than 2,800 staff participated) compared to 61% in 2017

■ The Engagement Index improved by 3% to 70%

■ All nine themes driving engagement saw an overall increase in positive responses

“I am confident that we are capable of becoming a World-Class Civil Service, and our work to measure employee engagement and customer satisfaction allows us to track progress and identify ways to continually improve. Honest feedback from our employees and customers provides critical information about how we can support change and improve our organisation,” he concluded.

Mrs. McField-Nixon was a panelist on a discussion about intrapreneurship. She highlighted numerous examples of where civil servants from law enforcement to auditors, from front line service ambassadors to HR personnel, were coming up with ways to innovate government services and deliver value to both internal and external customers.