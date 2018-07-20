Please be advised that the Cayman Islands Department of Immigration’s Cayman Centre office is currently closed to the public due to urgent facility repairs.

The closure includes the office’s Boards and Work Permit section, in addition to the Call Centre, Appeals and FOI section.

Notification will be provided once the DOI’s Cayman Centre office reopens for service to the public.

If customers require immediate services please visit the Immigration Headquarters at 94A Elgin Avenue, George Town, or call department at (345)-949-8344.

Immigration officials apologise for any inconvenience resulting from this closure.