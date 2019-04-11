Cayman Islands: Demonstration re-Same-Sex Marriage

Road Closures for Demonstration on Fort Street, 13 April

From RCIPS

On Saturday, 13 April, Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street, and Albert Panton Street will be closed between Fort Street and the courthouse, in order to facilitate a demonstration in front of the Legislative Assembly.

These road closures will be in place from 11:00AM to 9:00PM.

Court puts equal marriage on hold in Cayman Islands

The British Overseas Territory had legalized same-sex marriage at the end of last month

11 April 2019 By Rik Glauert From Gay Star News

The Cayman Islands’ Court of Appeal on Wednesday (10 April) delayed the implementation of last month’slandmark same-sex marriage ruling.

Same-sex couples, therefore, will have to wait months before knowing if they can tie the knot.

The Cayman Islands government appealed the Grand Court. On March 29, the court ruled defining marriage as between a man and a woman was unconstitutional.

The Grand Court also said the current definition of marriage under the constitution violated numerous rights.

Chantelle Day and her partner Vickie Bodden Bush brought the court challenge.

The appeals court president on Wednesday, however, said there could be a legal anomaly if same-sex couples married and the March ruling was later overturned.

There was shouts of ‘Praise the lord, thank you, Jesus,’ and ‘bigots’ from the public gallery, according to the Cayman Compass.

The appeals court will hear the full appeal in August.

Government attorney Reshma Sharma argues the Grand Court overstepped its powers by revising the Marriage Law directly, to create what she described as ‘a new species of marriage,’ Cayman Compass reports.

For more on this story go to: https://www.gaystarnews.com/article/court-puts-equal-marriage-on-hold-in-cayman-islands/#gs.4m4f93