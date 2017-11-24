Cayman Islands delegation travels to Joint Ministerial Council meeting

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin along with Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister for Financial Services & Home Affairs will leave the Cayman Islands on Friday to travel to London to attend the annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC).

The JMC brings together political leaders from the Overseas Territories and UK Ministers.

Topics for discussion on this year’s agenda include:

· Hurricane relief and recovery

· Climate Change and Environment

· Tax Transparency, Beneficial Ownership, and the EU’s proposed list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions

· UK Programme Support for OT’s

· BREXIT

JMC meets once a year to provide a forum for the exchange of views on political and constitutional issues between the governments of the Territories and the UK Government.

On Thursday night, 30 November, The Premier will host a dinner for Friends of Cayman and on Saturday, 2 December, he will host a reception for Caymanian students studying in the United Kingdom.

In addition, the Premier and Minister will have a bilateral meeting with Lord Ahmad the Overseas Territories Minister to discuss matters of mutual importance to the UK and the Cayman Islands. It is expected that separate meetings and discussions maybe had with EU officials with regards to the proposed European Union listing of non-cooperative jurisdictions.

Also traveling with the Premier and Minister Rivers will be Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose; Chief Office Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs, Dax Basdeo Dax Basdeo; Senior Legislative Policy Advisor André Ebanks; Joint Ministerial Council “Sherpa” Jason Webster and Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum.