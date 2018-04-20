Cayman Islands DEH supports more than 5,000 volunteers for Earth Day

From Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health

As part of community outreach for Earth Day activities this weekend, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is providing support to more than 5,000 clean-up volunteers.

This includes the provision of dumpsters, grab truck services, bags, gloves and garbage pick-up services.

“We are very pleased to be able to support Earth Day clean-up efforts this weekend,” said Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing Hon Dwayne Seymour. “We all have a role to play in helping to reduce waste, so I am impressed to know that so many people are taking part in the clean-up.”

In line with the theme “End Plastic Pollution” for this year’s Earth Day (Sunday, 22 April), DEH is encouraging residents to cut down on plastic pollution by recycling and observing the following tips:

Recycle type 1 & 2 plastics. These are mostly utilised as water and soda bottles and are also identified by the abbreviations PET and HDPE respectively. Properly clean plastic items and remove from plastic bags before depositing them into recycling containers. Deposit plastic recyclables at either the 24-hour drop-off site at the George Town landfill, or one of the DEH recycling depots located at each of the major supermarkets on Grand Cayman.

The DEH not only recognises the need for a reduction in plastic waste but also the need for a reduction in the overall volume of waste that is currently being generated.

“According to the 2017 tonnage report for George Town landfill, approximately 95,000 tonnes of garbage was accepted at the landfill that year,” said Jim Schubert, senior project manager for the proposed new integrated solid waste system. “It is critical that we begin to reduce the waste that is being generated.”

Reduce Waste

Purchase bulk items instead of individually wrapped items. Use rechargeable batteries Repair broken items Skip the straw Compost food waste

Reuse Waste

Reuse cleaning cloths instead of single use paper towels Donate unused items to charity Take reusable shopping bags to the grocery store Switch to reusable water bottles Pack lunches in reusable containers

For a complete list of recyclable items and depot locations, please visit DEH website at www.deh.gov.ky.