Cayman Islands DEH offers tips to facilitate safe and efficient garbage handling

As part of its recent commitment to provide a value-for-money garbage collection service, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has launched a public awareness campaign to raise local residents’ awareness of the importance of safely packing and handling garbage, as well as the provision of certain tips with which to facilitate the waste collection process.

Acting Director Richard Simms and Acting Assistant Director (Solid Waste) Mark Bothwell, who recently joined the DEH for a temporary period, immediately began taking steps to manage the performance of collection workers, and to ensure the smooth operation of the collection fleet.

At the time, both men noted that a continuous dialogue with the public would also be necessary to ensure that local residents, at all times, have access to the information and resources necessary to ensure a smooth waste collection process.

An important component of this, the Department says, is ensuring that members of the public can both handle and package garbage safely in keeping with good sanitation practices. In the case of residents, this is important when transporting garbage from indoor to outdoor containers, and for collection workers when picking up from the curb and at any time thereafter.

Furthermore, DEH is seeking to raise awareness of the various services that it offers through its 24-hour drop off facility located at the entrance of the George Town Landfill and on a larger scale within the landfill itself.

Finally, the department also wants to make the public more aware of the various avenues by which they can flag any collection issues that they may be having.

As such, the remainder of this press release seeks to provide as much information on these issues as briefly as possible. DEH officials has also been making the rounds of local media houses and using social media to promote an awareness of these issues and to foster collaboration throughout the summer and thereafter.

Safe and Easy Handling and Packaging of Garbage

All residents must avoid placing sharp or broken objects (e.g. glass, syringes, garden waste) in residential waste containers. Additionally, residential garbage containers should also not weigh more than 40 pounds when full. To prevent injury to themselves, residents are further advised to ensure that any bags that they may be carrying to an outdoor container are always at a manageable weight.

Furthermore for public health reasons, special arrangements should be made with the either the DEH or a reputable garbage hauler for the removal of deceased animals.

With regards to ease of handling; the Department suggests that residents flatten cardboard boxes prior to their disposal in order to efficiently utilise space. Please also remember that cardboard can be recycled.

Garbage Containers and their Placement

DEH also asks residential customers to ensure that all garbage is placed in large garbage bags rather than individual shopping bags.

Outdoor garbage containers should be made from sturdy materials in order to withstand weathering and wear and tear. They should also have a tightly fitted cover and handles.

The containers must be accessible to collection crews at all times. If bins are inaccessible, then garbage will be collected on the next scheduled collection day; provided it is accessible to the collection crew.

Containers must be securely stored inside of a proper enclosure when not being collected. They should never be placed outside of an enclosure in any area which will impede the flow of traffic.

24-hour drop off area at George Town Landfill

Meanwhile, officials note that metals and bulky items including appliances and electronics should always be disposed of at its 24- hour drop-off area, at the entrance of the George Town Landfill.

Household hazardous waste, including: cooking oils, grease, paint, solvents, bleach, and cleaning supplies must also be taken to this location. Small quantities of household garbage may also be left at the site.

Large quantities of household garbage; commercial garbage from landscaping, construction or other sources; larger metals including derelict vehicles; and hazardous waste, such as drums of oil, should be dropped off inside the main section of the George Town Landfill. The landfill is open from 7.00 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays.

Cayman Brac & Little Cayman Landfills

All garbage should be disposed of in the main section of the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Landfills.

Both landfills are open from 7.00a.m. to 5,00p.m.,Mondays to Fridays.

For more information, to make arrangements for services such as the removal of derelict vehicles, or to report any issues with collection interested persons should call either of DEH Administrative offices at 949-6696 (Grand Cayman) or 948-2321 (Sister Islands). Such persons may also send an email to dehcustomerservice@gov.ky, visit the DEH’s website at deh.gov.ky, or message its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DEHCaymanIslands.