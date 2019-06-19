Cayman Islands defeat Bermuda at Ball Hockey Worlds

From Bernews

Bermuda continued competing in the Ball Hockey World Championships in Kosice, Slovakia, playing a hard fought match against the Cayman Islands, which saw them narrowly lose by a score of 5-4 in a game that went into overtime.

Bermuda held a 2 – 0 lead at the end of the first period, but the Cayman Islands fought back and scored two goals in the second period and restricted Bermuda to just one goal. The third and final period saw Cayman Islands out score Bermuda 2 – 1 again thus sending the game into over-time.

Cayman Islands then scored early in the over-time period to defeat Bermuda.

During the match, Bermuda got single strikes from Chris Merritt, Robbie Bailey, Shane Matchett and Shannon Goose.

