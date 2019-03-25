Cayman Islands: DCI lauded as Top Employer

The Department of Commerce & Investment has been named Top Employer for Medium Sized Businesses.

DCI also received the Award for Excellence in Office Environment at the 9th Annual Cayman Islands Society of Human Resource Professionals (CISHRP) Awards Gala.

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Department of Commerce & Investment (DCI) was celebrating on Friday, 22 March, after being recognised as Cayman’s Top Employer at the 9th Annual Cayman Islands Society of Human Resource Professionals (CISHRP) Awards Gala on Saturday, 16 March 2019.

DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh and members of his team attended the Gala at the Marriott Beach Resort, where they picked up the following honours for 2018:

Top Employer for Medium Sized Businesses

Award for Excellence in Office Environment

DCI has previously taken home third place in the 2017 Top Employer category, but the Department can now add first place to its list of accolades.

“We are very honoured to be selected for this award,” Mr Rajkumarsingh stated. “It was truly a magical moment for us as a government department to be recognised again with our peers in the private sector. We pride ourselves in making the lives of our citizens better, no matter how small of a part we play.”

“We will continue to strive for excellence while ensuring we have a happy environment. Most people chase success at work thinking that will make them happy. The truth is that happiness at work will make you successful,” he concluded.

The Top Employer award recognises organisations that demonstrate high levels of employee engagement and positive organisational culture. The CAHRE awards were added more recently and provide a forum for organisations of any size and in any sector to promote best HR practices in specific areas.

“These awards are a testament of the team’s hard work and dedication to improving employee engagement,” noted Alan Jones, Chief Officer for the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure. “It is quite an achievement to be recognised at the national level in this way.”

“As we seek to become a World-Class Civil Service, this type of recognition confirms we are on the right path,” Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said. “I commend the team for their focus on our people and their proactive drive to have these achievements recognised. Top Employer and CAHRE awards showcase when we are at our best and celebrate our success with the wider community.”

IMAGES: courtesy: Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals (CISHRP),

