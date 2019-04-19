Cayman Islands DCI Director awarded Head of Department of the Year

Department of Commerce & Investment (DCI) Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh has won 2018’s Head of Department of the Year Award for the Ministry of Commerce, Planning & Infrastructure (CPI).

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh was presented with the Head of Department (HoD) of the Year Award for 2018 during the recent Ministry of Commerce, Planning & Infrastructure’s Budget Retreat.

Mr. Rajkumarsingh accepted the Award from the Ministry’s Chief Officer, Mr. Alan Jones, JP, in front of Ministry HoDs, Ministry Managers and finance staff. The Award Ceremony formed part of the Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) Budget Retreat, which took place at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

The recipient of the Award is selected by their peers, with each HoD and the Chief Officer having a vote on the eventual winner. Mr. Jones explained he cast his vote after consultation with his Senior Management Team.

He congratulated Mr. Rajkumarsingh on the Award: “Ryan has overseen a difficult period for the Department, with many new initiatives coming on-stream, including the excellent online application. He has led his team from the front and has been a pleasure to work with. His dedication to duty and his work ethic is really something to applaud.”

“He has also shown great leadership skills and the departmental awards that have been forthcoming over the past months have been as a result, in no small part, of his ability to create a great team spirit which incorporates excellent customer service,” Mr. Jones added.

Mr. Rajkumarsingh said of winning the Award: “it was very much a surprise to win the HoD of the Year Award for the Ministry of Commerce. What was more amazing was to be selected by my peers for the Award.”

He added: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone. I believe the only way to do great work is to love what you do. Thank you to my family and team DCI for your support and encouragement.”

On top of the HoD Award, Mr. Rajkumarsingh was also named Cayman Islands Government Employee of the Month for September 2018, on account of his commitment to Developing Exceptional Leadership. In addition, DCI was recognised as Cayman’s Top Employer for Medium Sized Businesses for 2018, at the Cayman Islands Society of Human Resource Professionals (CISHRP) Awards Gala on Saturday, 16 March 2019.

Mr. Rajkumarsingh has been a Civil Servant for 15 years. He began as a Senior Internal Auditor before joining HM Customs as Finance Manager. He then served as Head of Licensing and Enforcement at DCI, before taking up the mantle as Director. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Fraud Examiner of over 20 years’ experience, with training in Compliance and Regulatory Affairs. He also holds an MBA.

Captions and photos

DCIDirHOD1: Chief Officer at the Ministry of Commerce, Planning & Infrastructure, Alan Jones, JP, presents DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh with the 2018 Head of Department of the Year Award at the SPS Budget Retreat on Friday, 22 February 2019.

DCIDirHOD2: DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh and Chief Officer Alan Jones at the SPS Budget Retreat at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club on Friday, 22 February 2019.